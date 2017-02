Exact anagrams of the daily tweets of Mr. Sad Sudden Trout Nipple… er… U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some recent examples from twitter.com/TrumpTransposed:





*Yes, they’re really accurate to the letter (although punctuation marks may vary).

Follow if you’re on Twitter at twitter.com/TrumpTransposed

© 2017 SatireWire.com and @TrumpTransposed